BTS Matches in Laid Back Suits on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

BTS performed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” for a second time this week and showed off their impeccably coordinated style.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, V and Jungkook took to the stage to sing their hit song “Make It Right” on last night’s show —with each wearing their take on a laid back suit. All seven band members had on a blazer over an unbuttoned collar shirt; some added to their looks with scarves and loosened-up ties while others kept it simple with no added accessories.

As the group performed sitting on stools, each member displayed their variations of black dress shoes and boots to match their suits.

This performance was BTS’ second of the week on Stephen Colbert’s show. On Wednesday, the K-pop band paid tribute to The Beatles. They were all dressed in classic suits with skinny black ties while singing on a replica of “The Ed Sullivan Show” set.

They demonstrated their in-sync dance skills and fancy footwork in matching black leather boots as they sang “Boy With Love.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” shared the introduction to the performance on its Instagram account, explaining its historical inspiration.

The show even had fans dressed in ’60s style outfits to replicate the screaming fans that followed The Beatles around during their heyday.

Want more?

BTS Wears Coordinating Suits and White Sneakers for Central Park Performance