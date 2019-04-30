Halsey Gives BTS Sparkling Pink ‘Luv’ Bracelets Before Billboard Music Awards Performance

Halsey and BTS’ song “Boy With Luv” has already blown up on the charts ahead of their performance tomorrow on the Billboard Music Awards. In honor of the big show, Halsey found the best way to celebrate: friendship bracelets.

BTS posted a video to the Twitter today showing one of the band member’s wrists adorned with a new, glittering pink bracelet. They thanked Halsey in the caption and made sure to include loving emojis.

Halsey also shared a clip of herself wearing the new accessory on her Instagram story, saying, “finally got to give these to everyone.”

The singer has a special love for all things pink, something she has shared with the K-pop band.

On Instagram, she posted a picture wearing pink sneakers alongside the group, who also are rocking pops of the color.

The Billboard Music Awards shared a shot of the singers all together when they announced their performance. Again, the whole lot decked out in pink — including sneakers — making us think we’re going to be seeing some pink fashion tomorrow night in their onstage outfits.

In addition to performing, BTS is also nominated for Top Social Artist thanks to the group’s powerful presence on social media.

The BBMA’s Twitter account shared a shot of the seven band members rocking stylish sandals and even a pair of Gucci kicks adorned with the Yankees logo.

If you 💜 BTS, let them know by voting for them to win #BBMAsTopSocial. RT to vote now! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/H6yA69f3B1 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 25, 2019

The Billboard Music Awards air tomorrow at 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

