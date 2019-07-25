K-Pop Fans Freak Out on Twitter Over a Fila & BTS Deal — Here’s What the Brand Is Saying

When photos surfaced of the BTS bandmates clad in coordinated Fila looks, Twitter began swirling with rumors of a deal between the K-pop group and the sneaker giant.

But fans who are eagerly awaiting BTS x Fila looks are going to be disappointed: A rep from the sportswear brand confirmed to FN today that no contract has been signed at this time.

The rumors were sparked after release of a series of images showing the seven BTS boys — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — clad in Fila apparel. Fans believed the photos were from a behind-the-scenes shoot for a Fila commercial.

BTS has worked with Puma for five years, rolling out a series of memorable marketing campaigns and signature product in partnership with the boy band. The most recent fruits of the BTS x Puma collaboration came in September 2018, when the South Korean group created a Puma Basket sneaker inspired by their signature style. The shoe retailed for $114 (unsurprisingly, given BTS’ massive international following) and sold out.

Over the years, the BTS boys have shown off their fashion flair in a range of designer sneakers. Styles from Off-White x Nike, Balenciaga and Gucci have all appeared on the bandmates’ feet.

