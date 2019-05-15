BTS Wears Coordinating Suits and White Sneakers for Central Park Performance

BTS took the stage in Central Park in front of a huge crowd of fans this morning as part of the summer concert series hosted by “Good Morning America.” The South Korean boy band performed its hit singles “Boy With Luv” and “Fire” while pairing tailored suits with logo sneakers from Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 collection. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all sported a variety of Dior footwear, including the “B23” line of low-top and high-top sneakers from the brand’s Dior and Sorayama collection that was shown on the runway on Tokyo in November last year.

The K-pop group paired casual and athletic sneakers with slim suiting from Dior as well as skinny ties, T-shirts and button-downs. The coordinating ensembles have become a signature element of BTS’s style over the years, as they’ve all worn cohesive outfits during red carpets, award shows and performances. The sleek silhouettes and neutral color scheme (gray, navy, black and white) complemented their smart suit/sneaker pairing. They were able to move about the stage and perform their high-energy choreography seamlessly while looking sharp, thanks to their comfortable footwear and lightweight suiting.

Related Bet You Couldn't Tell These Ultrarealistic Sneakers Are Paintings From 'Drops' to Hip-Hop Stars: How Luxury Brands Are Borrowing From the Sneaker Industry Sneaker Brands Dominate List of Hottest Fashion Products

BTS is in the U.S. promoting its “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself” world tour, of which Dior (led by men’s artistic director Kim Jones) is the official outfitter and created seven extra looks for them. They are also coming off their sixth EP release, “Map of the Soul: Persona.” Recently, they took home several awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.

BTS in Dior suits and sneakers for today’s “Good Morning America” performance in Central Park. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Watch FN’s cover shoot with Selena Gomez below.

Want More?

The BTS Boys Look Like the Ultimate Hype Beasts in New York

BTS Members Master Street Style in New York

BTS Rocks Head-to-Toe Hot Pink in First Look at Halsey Collaboration ‘Boy With Luv’

BTS Makes a Dapper Arrival in Sleek Suits at the 2019 Grammys