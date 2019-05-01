BTS Members Suit Up in Shoes Made for Jumping on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Flashing cameras and crazy screams from fans can only mean one thing: BTS has arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Band members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM made their way onto the red carpet each rocking their own individual take on a suit. While some wore classic tailored black and white sets, there were pops of polka dots, pinstripes and mixed patterns as well.

BTS on the red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close up of the members of BTS’ shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The seven singers also all chose variations of black dress shoes and leather boots, keeping with their coordinated vibe.

The K-pop sensation group is set to perform at the show tonight alongside Halsey to sing their new song “Boy With Luv.” Halsey gifted BTS with matching pink friendship bracelets yesterday in honor of their upcoming performance.

BTS jump for photographers on the red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The group is also nominated tonight in two categories: Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. They previously won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

