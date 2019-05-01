Sign up for our newsletter today!

BTS Members Suit Up in Shoes Made for Jumping on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
bts-billboard-music-awards-2019
Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals
Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals
Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals
Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 65 Images

Flashing cameras and crazy screams from fans can only mean one thing: BTS has arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Band members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM made their way onto the red carpet each rocking their own individual take on a suit. While some wore classic tailored black and white sets, there were pops of polka dots, pinstripes and mixed patterns as well.

bts, 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, 2019
BTS on the red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
BTS Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019, shoes
A close up of the members of BTS’ shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The seven singers also all chose variations of black dress shoes and leather boots, keeping with their coordinated vibe.

The K-pop sensation group is set to perform at the show tonight alongside Halsey to sing their new song “Boy With Luv.” Halsey gifted BTS with matching pink friendship bracelets yesterday in honor of their upcoming performance.

Related

Halsey Looks Like a Goth-Glam Princess in a Sensual Lacey Dress & Sandals at the BBMAs

Halsey Gives BTS Sparkling Pink 'Luv' Bracelets Before Billboard Music Awards Performance

BTS Shows Off Coordinated Style in Spiffy Suits & Trendy Sneakers on 'SNL'

bts, 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, 2019
BTS jump for photographers on the red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The group is also nominated tonight in two categories: Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. They previously won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Want more?

Halsey Gives BTS Sparkling Pink ‘Luv’ Bracelets Before Billboard Music Awards Performance

BTS Shows Off Coordinated Style in Spiffy Suits & Trendy Sneakers on ‘SNL’

The BTS Boys Look Like the Ultimate Hypebeasts in New York

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad