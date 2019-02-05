Here’s How BTS’ Awards Show Style Has Evolved Over the Years

BTS is heading to the Grammy Awards this year.

The insanely popular K-pop group will present an award onstage — and they’re also up for an honor, with their album “Love Yourself: Tear” nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which celebrates the visual look of an album. BTS is the first K-pop group to be up for a Grammy, and it comes after several years of mass success in Asia and beyond.

As the group’s popularity has mounted, the members have mastered the art of coordinating outfits without being too matchy-matchy.

At the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong in December, the members dazzled on the red carpet in cool looks that went together but weren’t exactly the same. Some members sported glittery jackets with red or gold detailing, while others went with dark jackets. The entire band selected skinny dark-wash jeans, with most choosing black ankle boots as footwear.

BTS on the red carpet at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong in December 2018. CREDIT: Kin Cheung/Shutterstock

For a Billboard Music Awards appearance in May 2018, the bandmates matched in Gucci looks. Some wore the Italian brand’s Ace sneakers in trendy white, while others opted for loafers with Gucci’s signature horsebit. While the boys tend to experiment with their hair colors, they had matching hairstyles for the BBMAs.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 2017 BBMAs a year prior marked BTS’ first time appearing on an awards show in the United States — and they proved that they had the fashion chops to keep up with the best of them. The stars wore smart-casual black and white looks, with shiny black (or in one case, metallic silver) shoes adding a glossy finish to their outfits.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the members of BTS usually show off their individual style on the red carpet, they’ve stepped out in identical looks from time to time. The boys all wore gray suits with shiny black shoes at the 30th Annual Golden Disk Awards in January 2016.

BTS at the 30th Annual Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea. CREDIT: Shutterstock

