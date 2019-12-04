BTS Wears the Coolest Streetwear at the Asian Music Awards in Japan

It’s not just formalwear that BTS has mastered.

The seven members of the K-pop group — Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM — proved they’re just as adept at streetwear styling on the red carpet at the Asian Music Awards on Dec. 4 in Nagoya, Japan.

(L-R): V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope at the Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan, on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Lee Jin-man/Shutterstock

Everyone in the septet except V wore black boots. Meanwhile, V was clad in tan Chelsea boots.

Apart from the shoes, V wore a gray blazer with a red poppy in the lapel over a denim shirt and light-wash jeans. Jin, who celebrated his 27th birthday today, also wore jeans. He tucked the pants into a white button-up shirt, which he layered under a gold-buttoned, navy blazer.

Jimin and J-Hope both wore gold jackets with skinny black pants. Jimin added a little personality to his ensemble with a burgundy scarf and a black-and-white striped shirt.

(L-R): V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope at the Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Lee Jin-man/Shutterstock

Jungkook wore a beige coat with a swirly pattern over a black button-up top and black pants, adding a colorful pop to his neutral look with red-dipped locks.

Suga wore a neutral outfit too, teaming black skinny jeans with a gray shirt and a python-print bomber jacket.

Meanwhile, RM wore a pale denim jacket with a red poppy in his lapel. The star layered his jacket over a dark button-up and beige pants. He accessorized with a wide-brimmed tan hat.

