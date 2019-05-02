7 Celebs Who BTS Took Photos With at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BTS was one of the most anticipated groups at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas last night, and they did not disappoint with their red carpet style.

The seven boys — Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM — looked fashionable in coordinated suits with shiny black shoes as they worked for the cameras.

While fans were excited to see BTS, the bandmates were eager to get photos with, well, everyone else. The K-pop phenoms poked their way into images with many of the biggest stars. Below, we’ve rounded up seven celebrities who BTS posed with at the 2019 BBMAs.

Ciara

Ciara looked chic in a Stephane Rolland fall ’18 gown and strappy black sandals as she hit the red carpet with 4-year-old son Future (adorably clad in Versace). The duo even managed to grab a red carpet photo with BTS (last image in the gallery).

Becky G

“Shower” singer Becky G stopped for a photo with BTS in the group’s dressing room. She looked stylish for the picture in a sparkly silver minidress and black ankle-strap sandals.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews attended the BBMAs in a tan suit with bold knee-high black boots. The “Brooklyn 99” actor posed a fun selfie with a few of the BTS boys, cheesing big for the camera.

Halsey

With BTS performing “Boy With Luv” alongside Halsey, it’s no surprise that they got plenty of snaps with her. The “Bad at Love” songstress performed onstage in an oversized tan suit with a white crop top underneath.

Drake and Cardi B

Celebrating their success in the press room, BTS even managed to get pictures with Drake and Cardi B — two of the biggest winners on the night.

Madonna

Madonna danced onstage in an eye patch and strappy black pumps. Backstage, the pop icon managed to make time for a picture with the K-pop group.

