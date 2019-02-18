Brooklyn Beckham Can’t Stop Dressing Like a Newsboy

Brooklyn Beckham has a very unique signature look — the newsboy. In the past year — particularly, this month — the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham can’t seem to stop wearing vintage-style newsie caps, suspenders and classic footwear.

The up-and-coming photographer was captured at London Fashion Week’s Fabulous Fund Fair Monday night with his girlfriend Hana Cross. He wore a gray newsboy cap with an olive shirt, beige suspenders and tweed trousers. Doc Martens completed his retro look.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross attend the Fabulous Fund Fair at London Fashion Week on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At his mom’s YouTube party at Mark’s Club in London the night before, Beckham reached for the same hat, this time paired with a white shirt, the same suspenders, a navy jacket and dark brown pants rolled at the ankles. He wore the same Docs with green socks.

Brooklyn Beckham arriving at Mark’s Club in London for the Victoria Beckham x YouTube party Sunday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the Louboutin “Wonderland” mag party Saturday night, the eldest Beckham son sported the same cap paired with a white T-shirt under a beige coat, the same suspenders, green pants and white Converse high-tops.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross leaving the Louboutin x Wonderland party in Mayfair, London Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier this month at the GQ Car Awards, he wore a light brown newsboy cap styled with a navy tee under a tan suede coat, suspenders with dark brown pants and black Chuck Taylors.

The couple leaves the ‘GQ’ Car Awards at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

