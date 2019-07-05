Brooklyn Beckham’s in Dirty, Beat-Up Vans Sneakers With Girlfriend at Moschino’s Pride Party

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross in London on July 4.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his signature style at the Moschino Pride party held in London’s Mayfair neighborhood last night.

The 20-year-old, who was pictured outside the event holding hands with girlfriend Hana Cross, donned his favorite gray newsboy cap, a white T-shirt under a striped button-down top and khaki pants. And on his feet, he wore a pair of dirty white Vans Authentic sneakers.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross arrive at the Moschino Pride party in Mayfair, London on July 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham rocked the same beat-up canvas kicks, which retail for $50, at Glastonbury music festival last weekend. His slightly grungy look was made complete with two gold necklaces, a bracelet and stud earrings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross leave the party hand-in-hand.

Meanwhile, the budding photographer’s model girlfriend, 22, wore a black Palm Angels crop top with black pants and black espadrille wedge sandals. On their way out of the party, Cross was seen sporting Beckham’s striped shirt.

A closer look at Brooklyn Beckham sporting dirty white Vans Authentic sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

