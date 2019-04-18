Brooklyn Beckham Wears Beat-Up Sneakers & Tie-Dye to Coachella With Girlfriend Hana Cross

Music festival style can be difficult to get right, but Brooklyn Beckham struck the right chord at Coachella.

As he and girlfriend Hana Cross made their way out to Pusha-T’s set on April 15 in Indio, Calif., Beckham looked festival-ready without falling into the kitsch trap that plagues many Coachella-goers. The 20-year-old wore a $420 Saint Laurent shirt that adhered to the popular tie-dye trend, teaming the fitted top with a pair of jeans. On his feet, he sported white canvas sneakers that he allowed to get a little dirty, which added to his laid-back, slightly grungy aesthetic.

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross at Coachella April 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Beckham’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Cross wore a cropped white T-shirt with oversized brown pants. She rocked white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars. The classic shoes feature a canvas upper with a flexible rubber outsole; they retail for $55.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross navigating the Coachella campground. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier at the festival, the duo posed for a classic photo in front of the ferris wheel on the festival grounds. That day, Cross wore a blue and white checked shirt open over a black bra and denim cutoff shorts, choosing chunky-soled black lace-up boots as footwear. Beckham matched his girlfriend in a blue and white striped button-down, worn open over cropped black pants, white tube socks and white canvas sneakers.

