One More Time: Britney Spears’ Sexy, Strappy, See-Through Red Carpet Looks

It’s been 20 years since Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” album dropped.

While a lot of things have changed during that time span, one thing’s remained steady: Spears’ willingness to wear daring ensembles on the red carpet.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999, Spears showed off her signature sultry-meets-sweet red carpet style. She wore a see-through duster with feather trim, going shirtless underneath. With feather trim narrowly preventing a wardrobe malfunction, the star completed her look with black pants and satin sandals.

Britney Spears wears a see-through duster with strappy sandals at the MTV Awards in September 1999. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Another daring look came at the MTV VMAs in 2001, two years later. At that event, Spears wore a see-through lace minidress that barely covered her upper thighs. She paired the sensual dress with strappy black low-heeled sandals.

Britney Spears wears a see-through lace minidress and kitten heels at the MTV Music Awards in September 2001. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The performer sang onstage in an even more daring look, draping a yellow snake around her shoulders as she performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” in a green bejeweled bikini.

In 2001 for Britney Spears’s infamous “Slave 4 U” performance featuring a live Burmese Python, she dressed in an emerald bikini and custom knee-high boots. CREDIT: FN Archives

That same year, Spears stepped out on the red carpet in an instantly iconic denim-on-denim look alongside then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake at the American Music Awards. The 37-year-old wore her strapless denim gown with a thick choker, while Timberlake complemented his Canadian tuxedo with a denim cowboy hat.

Britney Spears wearing a denim dress alongside Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Mark J Terrill/Shutterstock

The 2001 AMAs weren’t the only time Spears went with a costume-like red carpet look. At the 2002 VMAs, she stepped out in a black minidress with a leather bodice and sheer paneling at the side. She completed her look with black pointy-toed pumps that featured straps going up to her knees.

In 2002, Britney Spears sports a leather ensemble with legwrap heels at the VMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the 2010s, Spears continued to show off her toned body in daring red carpet looks.

At the 2016 Billboard Awards, she put a more modern update on her 2002 VMAs outfit, picking a see-through Reem Acra dress that revealed her underwear underneath. The “Toxic” singer paired the leg-baring dress with Schutz cage boots that went past her knees.

Britney Spears wears a see-through Reem Acra look with a soaring train at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And in 2018, Britney Spears made a splash at the GLAAD Media Awards in an ultrashort, sparkly minidress, which she paired with see-through, pointy-toed pumps.

Britney Spears wears a tiny dress with cut-out detailing on the 2018 GLAAD Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

