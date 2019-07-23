Britney Spears Gets a Boost in Sandals That Are Going to be Huge for Fall at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere

Britney Spears did her first red carpet of 2019 in one of fall’s biggest trends: platform shoes.

The “Toxic” singer appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” last night wearing a one-shouldered red dress from Australian label Nookie.

Britney Spears in a Nookie dress and platform sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The pop star, who is believed to be about 5-foot-4, added several inches with her soaring black platform sandals, which featured a suedelike upper and an ankle strap. Long a favorite for petite woman, the height-boosting silhouette appeared on fall ’19 runways aplenty for brands including Givenchy, Tom Ford and Michael Kors.

A close-up look at Britney Spears’ black platform sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum was accompanied by boyfriend Sam Asghari, who sported a linen suit with black Chelsea boots.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Like Spears, Sofia Vergara got a head start on fall’s platform trend with her red carpet look. The “Modern Family” star teamed her soaring Christian Louboutin platforms with a Dolce & Gabbana lace-up dress. She was joined by husband Joe Manganiello, who sported a classic black suit with dress shoes.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima went with stilettos ⁠rather than platforms, stepping out in red satin Louboutin sandals set on a razor-thin heel. The supermodel paired the heels with a sequined dress by Magda Butrym.

Adriana Lima in Christian Louboutin sandals and a dress by Magda Butrym. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Adriana Lima’s Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the film’s co-stars ⁠— Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio ⁠— went with understated looks. Pitt wore a gray suit with suedelike shoes, while DiCaprio had on a navy suit with Louboutin lace-ups. Robbie was clad in a white Chanel gown that hid her footwear.

(L-R): Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio pose for photos. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

