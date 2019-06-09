Britney Spears Gives a Lesson in Breezy Beach Style in Pink Bikini & Birkenstocks

With summer newly underway, Britney Spears is giving us a timely lesson in easy, breezy beach style.

The 37-year-old was spotted oceanside today in Miami alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari, and she proved she hasn’t lost a step when it comes to laidback style.

Britney Spears hits the beach in Miami with boyfriend Sam Asghari. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Britney Spears’ sandals. CREDIT: Mega

Spears wore a pink triangle bikini top with black bottoms, layering a sheer, multicolored coverup on top as she strolled hand in hand with Asghari.

For shoes, the “Womanizer” singer went with sandals from a celebrity-favorite comfort brand: Birkenstock. She chose the brand’s classic Arizona, which features a contoured footbed with arch support and adjustable straps with a silver buckle closure. The affordable sandals are available for purchase at Nordstrom.com, selling for $100.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom

The pop star wore her blond locks half-up, half-down and accessorized with purple-tinted sunglasses for her day of beachside fun, which included a jet ski ride. And like any savvy beach goer, Spears ditched her sandals at one point, going barefoot in the smooth sand.

Britney Spears goes barefoot on the sand in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Toxic” hitmaker is a big fan of Birkenstock footwear, and she’s far from the only celebrity to give the brand a seal of approval. Emma Roberts, Julianne Hough, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba are just a few stars who love the German company’s shoes.

