France’s First Lady Greets Vladimir Putin in Soaring Heels & Sling That Matches Her Dress

There’s nothing wrong with having a style formula — and France’s first lady Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux) has her go-to look down pat: a pastel dress teamed with pointy-toe pumps.

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron adhered to her usual look as she greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin today at the Bregancon fortress, the French president’s summer getaway located on France’s Mediterranean coast.

Brigitte Macron gets handed a bouquet of flowers by Vladimir Putin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte wore a sleek powder blue Louis Vuitton dress with short sleeves and exposed zippers. For shoes, the 66-year-old went with shiny pointy-toed nude pumps. Her arm is currently in a sling, as she suffered a fall on a boat ride Friday.

Brigitte Macron with her arm in a sling. CREDIT: GERARD JULIEN/Shutterstock

The sleek stilettos were Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline style, which has been the ex-schoolteacher’s go-to for a number of years. The Eyeline has subtle gold trim and a soaring 4.5-inch heel.

A detail shot of Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The gold accents of the pumps were a fitting match for Brigitte’s jewelry and the zip detailing of her dress. Her sling featured subtle blue and white trim that went well with the ensemble — although it’s unclear whether this was coincidental or a conscious decision by the former educator.

(L-R): Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, both presidents were clad in dark suits with shiny black dress shoes.

A major fan of Louis Vuitton, Brigitte most often wears ensembles from the French luxury label. The first lady’s favorite shoe style for public appearances is a pointy-toe pump, a flattering silhouette that can help create the illusion of extra height. For more casual appearances, she will mix ankle boots or sneakers into her wardrobe — but she avoids T-strap sandals, which can sometimes make the wearer look shorter.

Brigitte debuted her sling on Saturday at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence during World War II. She sported a white dress and brown ankle-strap pumps for the occasion.

Brigitte Macron debuts her sling Aug. 17 in a white dress and brown pumps in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France. CREDIT: YANN COATSALIOU/Shutterstock

