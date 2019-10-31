Sign up for our newsletter today!

French First Lady’s Suede Booties Are the Sensible Choice for Autumn Streets

By Ella Chochrek
Brigitte Macron
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, was stylish today as she stepped out in Normandy, in northern France.

She looked elegant in a powder blue sweater and matching coat and scarf, which she teamed with dark-wash skinny jeans.

Brigitte Macron out and about in Normandy, France, Oct. 31.
Brigitte Macron out and about in Normandy, France, Oct. 31.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron ditched her usual power pumps for a more casual silhouette: block-heel booties. Her tan suede boots featured buckles and an almond toe, with zippers on the sides.

Brigitte Macron greets fans in Normandy, France, on Oct. 31.
Brigitte Macron greets fans in Normandy, France, on Oct. 31.
CREDIT: MEGA
A close-up look at Brigitte Macron's shoes.
A close-up look at Brigitte Macron’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to her typical wardrobe, Brigitte tends to wear many pieces from Louis Vuitton. The brand’s Eyeline, a classic pointed-toe pump with a stiletto heel and subtle metallic accents, is her go-to dress shoe.

Brigitte Macron out and about in Normandy, France, on Oct. 31.
Brigitte Macron out and about in Normandy, France, on Oct. 31.
CREDIT: MEGA
As a Frenchwoman, it’s unsurprising that she embodies French girl style. In comparison to American style, which tends to include trend-forward pieces meant only to last a season or two, the French ethos involves choosing timeless items to build a wardrobe around. The Eyeline pump perfectly embodies the French style, as do today’s coat and skinny jeans.

Although the French first lady’s style tends to be classic, she has also worked more trend-forward footwear styles into her wardrobe on occasion, such as graphic-print block heels or PVC-trimmed pumps.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s shoe styles over the years.

