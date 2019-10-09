French First Lady Wears Pumps With Subtle Metallic Accents for Visit With Danish Princess

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron is ever-loyal to Louis Vuitton.

For an appearance today in Paris with Princess Mary of Denmark sans husband President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte wore her favorite label yet again.

The former schoolteacher wore a sleek black coat dress with Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline pump, long a staple of her wardrobe. The Eyeline is a classic pointy-toed court shoe with a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and subtle metallic accents. While Brigitte owns the silhouette in several colorways, today’s was done in a black suede fabrication.

Princess Mary (L) and Brigitte Macron in Paris on Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Mary’s shoes (L) and Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Princess Mary went for an autumnal look. The Danish royal wore a printed Alexander McQueen midi skirt and white frilled blouse. For footwear, Princess Mary reached for burgundy pumps that had a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel.

Princess Mary (L) and Brigitte Macron in Paris on Oct. 9. CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/Shutterstock

Brigitte is a longtime fan of Louis Vuitton and most often wears ensembles from the French luxury label. The first lady’s favorite shoe style for public appearances is a classic pump like today’s, which adds height to the wearer’s frame and creates the illusion of longer legs. For more casual appearances, she will mix ankle boots or sneakers into her wardrobe — but she avoids T-strap sandals, which can sometimes make women look shorter.

Brigitte Macron wearing a head-to-heel black outfit with Louis Vuitton pumps in Paris on Oct. 9. CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/Shutterstock

