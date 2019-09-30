First Lady of France’s Little Black Dress Matches Her Metallic-Tipped Pumps With These Shiny Accessories

France’s first lady always performs her duties with impeccable style. Today was no different as she greeted world leaders, heads of state and political power players for a luncheon in Paris at Elysee Palace.

Joining her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte dressed in all black with silvertone details to break up an otherwise demure look. The 66-year-old had on a little black dress with matching Louis Vuitton pumps.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron , in Louis Vuitton pumps, pose at the Elysee Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte Macron, right, wears Louis Vuitton’s Merry-Go-Round metallic cap-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte is a fan of Vuitton’s Merry-Go-Round metallic cap-toe pumps, often seen in the style at public engagements. The shoes are set on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel with a shiny, sharp pointy toe. Silver embellishments on her minidress and silver jewelry, including a watch, bracelets and rings, made apt companions to the outfit.

Some of the guests included former French President Francois Hollande and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Ahead of the lunch, they attended a memorial service for former French President Jacques Chirac, who died on Sept. 26 at age 86.

(L-R): Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron and Bill Clinton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R): Former French President Francois Hollande, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. CREDIT: Shutterstock

