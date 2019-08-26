Sign up for our newsletter today!

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Recycles Her Graphic Louis Vuitton Heels at the Beach With Surfers on G7 Summit’s Final Day

By Ella Chochrek
Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, continued her love affair with Louis Vuitton today.

The 66-year-old wore a head-to-toe look from the French house as she met with young surfers on the beach in Biarritz, France as part of the G7 Summit.

Brigitte macron, Louis Vuitton, block-heeled pumps, celebrity style, high heels, utility dress, biarritz, France, g7 summit, First Lady
Brigitte Macron wears head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the beach in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

Brigitte sported a belted utility dress with exposed zippers and monogram details at the shoulders. The pattern was coordinated with her heels: a pair of graphic block-heeled pumps.

Brigitte Macron, Louis Vuitton, matchmake pumps, celebrity style, high heels, monogram
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton pumps.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

Called the Matchmake strap pump, the shoe style has the Louis Vuitton monogram around the counter and through the 4-inch heel, with a black strap at the ankle as a companion detail. The front is made of brown leather.

melania trump, alaia dress, christian Louboutin so Kate pumps, Brigitte macron, Louis Vuitton matchmaker pumps, celebrity shoe style, French first lady Brigitte Macron (R) greets US First Lady Melania Trump (L)upon her arrival by the Cote des Basques beach as part of the G7 summit, in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz.G7 Summit Biarritz in France - 26 Aug 2019
Melania Trump (L) talking with French first lady Brigitte Macron in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

The ex-literature instructor was joined by first lady of the United States Melania Trump, who sported an Alaia dress and white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

The former schoolteacher was spotted in the same shoes yesterday for a visit to gardens in Espelette, France. Then, she paired the heels with a red dress that featured cutouts at the shoulders.

Brigitte Macron, Louis Vuitton matchmaker pumps, celebrity shoe style, First Lady of France, flotus, melania trump, white midi dress, christian Louboutin ballet flats, Espelette, France
Brigitte Macron (L) and Melania Trump in Espelette, France on Aug. 25.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For Sunday evening festivities with husband Emmanuel Macron and other G7 leaders, Brigitte ditched her block heels for a pair of white pointy-toed pump with a silver cap toe. The shoes matched her silver sequined frock.

Brigitte Macron, celebrity style, silver dress, cap-toe pumps, shoe style, celebrity, First Lady of France, Biarritz, France
Brigitte Macron wears a silver dress with cap-toe pumps at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France Aug. 25.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock
Brigitte Macron, celebrity style, silver dress, cap-toe pumps, shoe style, celebrity, First Lady of France, Biarritz, France
A close-up look at Brigitte Macron’s pumps.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style.

Watch the video below to see Kenneth Cole discuss how to succeed in fashion, building a brand and more.

