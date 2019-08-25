France’s First Lady Pops in Red Dress & Graphic Block Heels With Melania Trump

First lady of France Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux) has a favorite fashion brand — and she’s sticking with it.

Brigitte was loyal to her go-to label, Louis Vuitton, today for a visit to gardens in Espelette, France with other first ladies as the G7 Summit is underway.

The former schoolteacher wore a red sheath dress with cut-out detailing at the shoulders. She paired the dress with Louis Vuitton’s Matchmake strap pumps.

Brigitte Macron (L) and Melania Trump in Espelette, France on Aug. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte Macron (L) and Melania Trump’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The graphic, block-heeled pumps feature brown leather at the front. The shoes boast Vuitton’s famous monogram around the counter and through the 4-inch heel, with a black strap at the ankle as a companion detail.

Brigitte was spotted alongside first lady of the U.S. Melania Trump, who wore a white midi dress with Christian Louboutin ballet flats.

Brigitte Macron (L) in Louis Vuitton heels alongside Melania Trump in Louboutin flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Brigitte seems to wear Louis Vuitton for nearly every occasion, the Matchmake pumps are a newer addition to her wardrobe. For shoes, the 66-year-old tends to favor the house’s Eyeline pump, a classic stiletto with a pointed toe and subtle gold accents.

The Eyeline was Brigitte’s choice on Saturday as she and husband Emmanuel Macron sat for dinner with Melania and Donald Trump. She paired the no-fail stilettos with a custom LV sheath dress.

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron on Aug. 24 in France. CREDIT: Shutterstock

