France’s First Lady Stands Out in White Cocktail Dress, Brown Heels With Melania Trump at Cemetery for D-Day

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron (nee Trogneux) proved cemetery attire doesn’t have to be demure. Today, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in an outfit that stood out at the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, wearing Louis Vuitton , at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte Macron wears Louis Vuitton pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Traditionally, funeral dress codes are rather subdued — with palettes that range from black to dark blue — but Brigitte played by her own style rules by opting to wear white. The 66-year-old former teacher had on a coat over a cocktail dress with brown Louis Vuitton pumps.

The French fashion house’s shoes feature a straight 4-inch heel with a gold ring around the counter and a pointy profile. She often reaches for Vuitton heels while performing her duties as first lady.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: Jacques Witt/Shutterstock

There are many reasons why Brigitte could’ve selected white rather than black or a dark color, but the hue does have a significant meaning when it comes to honoring the dead. It has been said that white clothing represents purity and can be the color of mourning periods in different cultures.

Meanwhile, her American counterpart, Melania Trump, went with a head-to-toe black outfit. The former model, who was joined by President Donald Trump, wore a black coat dress with Roger Vivier pumps.

See more photos of Brigitte Macron’s shoe style evolution.

Want more?

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, 64, Has a Style Trick That Makes Her Look Younger

Melania Trump Makes an Unexpected Shoe Choice for D-Day Anniversary in France

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wore a Sleek Outfit for Meeting With U2’s Bono