France’s First Lady Stands Out in White Cocktail Dress, Brown Heels With Melania Trump at Cemetery for D-Day

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

Trump D-Day 75 Years, Caen, France – 06 Jun 2019
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s first lady Brigitte Macron (nee Trogneux) proved cemetery attire doesn’t have to be demure. Today, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in an outfit that stood out at the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

louis vuitton, roger vivier pumps, US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Brigitte Trogneux (R) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day, Colleville-Sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, wearing Louis Vuitton, at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
louis vuitton brown pumps, US President Donald Trump (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Trogneux (C) react during the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day, Colleville-Sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Brigitte Macron wears Louis Vuitton pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Traditionally, funeral dress codes are rather subdued — with palettes that range from black to dark blue —  but Brigitte played by her own style rules by opting to wear white. The 66-year-old former teacher had on a coat over a cocktail dress with brown Louis Vuitton pumps.

The French fashion house’s shoes feature a straight 4-inch heel with a gold ring around the counter and a pointy profile. She often reaches for Vuitton heels while performing her duties as first lady.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux participate in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, FranceTrump D-Day 75 Years, Colleville-sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock
Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron during a French-US ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial75th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy, France - 06 Jun 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
CREDIT: Jacques Witt/Shutterstock

There are many reasons why Brigitte could’ve selected white rather than black or a dark color, but the hue does have a significant meaning when it comes to honoring the dead. It has been said that white clothing represents purity and can be the color of mourning periods in different cultures.

Meanwhile, her American counterpart, Melania Trump, went with a head-to-toe black outfit. The former model, who was joined by President Donald Trump, wore a black coat dress with Roger Vivier pumps.

