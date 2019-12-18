France’s First Lady Looks Effortlessly Chic in Skinny Jeans + Her Go-To Louis Vuitton Heels

Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, gave a lesson in sophisticated, understated style today, Dec. 18, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
Macron, 66, sported a navy, black, white and beige striped sweater with dark skinny jeans.
On her feet, the former schoolteacher reached for her go-to heels: Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline pumps. The classic pumps feature a pointed toe, a leather sole and lining and a 4-inch stiletto heel, with a subtle metallic accent above. Macron’s pair appeared to be fabricated in navy leather.
While the Louis Vuitton Eyeline is no longer available to shop at retail, the shoes can be purchased on the resale market. A black suede pre-owned pair is on sale at eBay.com for $350.
Macron can be often spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches — the exact height of today’s shoes. The Eyeline is one of her staples, as is the graphic-print Matchmake pump.
In addition to the simpler pieces, Macron has on occasion been spotted in more trend-forward styles, with details like PVC or snake print livening up her look.
