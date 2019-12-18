France’s First Lady Looks Effortlessly Chic in Skinny Jeans + Her Go-To Louis Vuitton Heels

Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, gave a lesson in sophisticated, understated style today, Dec. 18, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Macron, 66, sported a navy, black, white and beige striped sweater with dark skinny jeans.

Brigitte Macron wears Louis Vuitton Eyeline pumps at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Dec. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the former schoolteacher reached for her go-to heels: Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline pumps. The classic pumps feature a pointed toe, a leather sole and lining and a 4-inch stiletto heel, with a subtle metallic accent above. Macron’s pair appeared to be fabricated in navy leather.

A detail shot of Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Louis Vuitton Eyeline is no longer available to shop at retail, the shoes can be purchased on the resale market. A black suede pre-owned pair is on sale at eBay.com for $350.

Macron can be often spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches — the exact height of today’s shoes. The Eyeline is one of her staples, as is the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

In addition to the simpler pieces, Macron has on occasion been spotted in more trend-forward styles, with details like PVC or snake print livening up her look.

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style.

Want more?

French First Lady’s Chevron-Print Coat & Blue Suede Pumps Are Fall-Ready on Shanghai Trip

French First Lady’s Suede Booties Are the Sensible Choice for Autumn Streets

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Elevates Her Menswear-Inspired Suit With Graphic Block Heels at G20 Summit