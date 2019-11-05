French First Lady’s Chevron-Print Coat & Blue Suede Pumps Are Fall-Ready on Shanghai Trip

Brigitte Macron has fall fashion figured out.

For a visit to Shanghai with husband French president Emmanuel Macron today, the first lady showed off a look perfect for cooling temperatures.

Brigitte sported a cream and navy chevron-print coat over a white blouse with gold detailing and skinny trousers as she and her husband visited the Centre Pompidou West Bund Museum. She completed the look with pumps that matched her pants, choosing a suede pair with a pointed toe and a low-cut topline.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) and wife Brigitte Macron (C-R) in Shanghai on Nov. 5. CREDIT: HECTOR RETAMAL/Shutterstock

The smart look was replaced by a more evening-appropriate ensemble as the first lady headed to dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Brigitte wore a pink scarf, a little black dress and a buttoned coat for the meal. The former schoolteacher completed the look with graphic-print block-heeled pumps from Louis Vuitton, her go-to label.

(L-R): Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in Shanghai Nov. 5. CREDIT: NG HAN GUAN/Shutterstock

Both men wore suits, while Peng Liyuan looked chic in a lattice-print dress with a silky blue jacket on top. She accessorized the outfit with sparkly silver, pointed-toe stilettos and a black clutch.

When it comes to footwear, Brigitte tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel — such as the two styles she chose today. In addition to the simpler pieces, she has also worked more trend-forward styles into her wardrobe, with fun details like PVC or snake print.

