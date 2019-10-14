Sign up for our newsletter today!

France’s First Lady Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black and White With Pointy-Toed Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, has the formula to effortlessly chic style down pat.

Brigitte stepped out for a solo trip to a Parisian school today sans husband Emmanuel Macron. For her outing, the 66-year-old suited up in a white T-shirt and skinny black pants. She layered a black button-up coat on top for a simple yet pulled-together look.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French President, dictates to pupil at a school in Paris, France, 14 October 2019. A former teacher heself, Brigitte Macron returned to the classroom for a charity dictate in support of the European Leucodystrophie Association (ELA).
Brigitte Macron speaking to students in a Parisian school.
CREDIT: REGIS DUVIGNAU/Shutterstock

For footwear, the former schoolteacher opted for pointy-toed pumps set on a block heel. The shoes appeared to be from Louis Vuitton, which is Brigitte’s go-to label for all appearances, formal and casual alike.

A closer look at Brigitte Macron's footwear.
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s footwear.
CREDIT: REGIS DUVIGNAU/Shutterstock

So-called “French girl style” favors the timeless over the trendy. The ethos involves investing in fewer pieces that can be worn in more ways — with items like skinny jeans and tailored jackets providing the basis for looks.

As one of France’s most recognizable women, its no surprise that Brigitte has mastered the classic-chic vibe for which Parisians are known.

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and French Education and Youth Affairs Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer leave after a visit at a school in Paris, France, 14 October 2019. A former teacher herself, French first lady Brigitte Macron returned to the classroom for a charity dictate in support of the European Leucodystrophie Association (ELA).
Brigitte Macron outside a school in Paris Oct. 14.
CREDIT: REGIS DUVIGNAU/Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, the first lady tends to favor pointy-toed pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a height boost of around 4 inches. In addition to the simpler pieces, she’s also a fan of more trend-forward styles, with details like PVC or snake-print.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s shoe styles over the years.

