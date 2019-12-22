Sign up for our newsletter today!

France’s First Lady Wears a Chic Black-and-White Dress With Pointy Pumps in Ivory Coast

By Ella Chochrek
Brigitte Macron
Brigitte Macron wore a chic, black-and-white ensemble today, Dec. 22 during a state visit to the Ivory Coast.

She and husband Emmanuel Macron, president of France, paid homage to French and American soldiers killed in 2004 as they visited Bouake, Ivory Coast alongside Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara and and his wife, Dominique Folloroux-Ouattara.

Macron looked stylish in a white, long-sleeved dress with black accents. The former schoolteacher completed her outfit with classic black pointed-toe pumps.

brigitte macron, black and white dress, black pumps, French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara (2-R) and his wife Dominique (R) pay homage to the French and U.S. soldiers killed in 2004, as they visit the city of Bouake, Ivory Coast, 22 December 2019. President Macron began his official three-day visit to Ivory Coast where he meets with president President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara, before visiting Niger. The visit is expected to bolster economic ties with the former colony as well as focus on security issues within the region.French President Emmanuell Macron visits Ivory Coast, Bouake - 22 Dec 2019
(L-R): French first lady Brigitte Macron, French president Emmanuel Macron, Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara and Ivory Coast first lady Dominque Folloroux-Ouattara in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Dec. 22.
CREDIT: LEGNAN KOULA/Shutterstock

The Macrons arrived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Friday, Dec. 20 to begin their state visit. For the flight, the president was clad in an understated dark suit with shiny black shoes. Brigitte chose a petal pink frock and black pointed-toe pumps.

Brigitte Macron, pink dress, black pumps, emmanuel macron, Abidjan, Ivory Coast,
Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron arrive in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Dec. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The French first lady can be often spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline is one of her staples, and she is also a fan of the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

Although Macron usually gravitates toward more classic silhouettes, she has on occasion been spotted in more trend-forward styles, with details like PVC or snake print livening up her look.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style.

