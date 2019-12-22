France’s First Lady Wears a Chic Black-and-White Dress With Pointy Pumps in Ivory Coast

Brigitte Macron wore a chic, black-and-white ensemble today, Dec. 22 during a state visit to the Ivory Coast.

She and husband Emmanuel Macron, president of France, paid homage to French and American soldiers killed in 2004 as they visited Bouake, Ivory Coast alongside Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara and and his wife, Dominique Folloroux-Ouattara.

Macron looked stylish in a white, long-sleeved dress with black accents. The former schoolteacher completed her outfit with classic black pointed-toe pumps.

(L-R): French first lady Brigitte Macron, French president Emmanuel Macron, Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara and Ivory Coast first lady Dominque Folloroux-Ouattara in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Dec. 22. CREDIT: LEGNAN KOULA/Shutterstock

The Macrons arrived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Friday, Dec. 20 to begin their state visit. For the flight, the president was clad in an understated dark suit with shiny black shoes. Brigitte chose a petal pink frock and black pointed-toe pumps.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron arrive in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Dec. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The French first lady can be often spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline is one of her staples, and she is also a fan of the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

Although Macron usually gravitates toward more classic silhouettes, she has on occasion been spotted in more trend-forward styles, with details like PVC or snake print livening up her look.

