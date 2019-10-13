Brie Larson Updates Her Classic Look With Leopard-Print Booties at Ace Comic-Con

Brie Larson gave her office-chic look a modern upgrade — thanks to cool accessories — yesterday at Ace Comic Con in Rosemont, Ill.

The 30-year-old actress participated in a panel at the event wearing a black and white jacket with olive-colored pants.

Brie Larson speaks at Ace Comic-Con in Rosemont, Ill. on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Rob Grabowski/Shutterstock

For footwear, Larson selected leopard-print boots that added a modern twist to the classic look. While leopard never really goes out of style, it’s especially popular for fall ’19, joining other animal fabrications such as snakeskin, croc-embossed leather and cow-print. Larson’s booties featured a block heel, an almond-shaped toe and zip detailing at the side.

A close-up look at Brie Larson’s leopard-print booties. CREDIT: Rob Grabowski/Shutterstock

The “Captain Marvel” lead accessorized her look with an embellished black velvet headband, embracing another of autumn’s major trends: puffy headbands.

Brie Larson speaks at Ace Comic-Con in Rosemont, Ill. on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Rob Grabowski/Shutterstock

While the Academy Award winner spent her Saturday in Illinois, she was in Los Angeles on Friday for Variety Power of Women.

Joined by other stars including Mariah Carey and Jennifer Aniston, the “Room” star popped in a red leather Rosetta Getty set and black Jimmy Choo pumps. Speaking with FN, Larson revealed which entertainer’s shoes she’d most like to walk in.

Brie Larson at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Grace Jones. I would want to be in her shoes, major swagger,” she explained.

