Brie Larson’s Dress + Sparkling Heels Break the Internet on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Brie Larson turned heads on Wednesday night as she guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The “Captain Marvel” star helped out Kimmel as he was offset filming his “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times” special.

For the gig, Larson wore a plunging Alessandra Rich black dress adorned with buttons on the bodice.

She also added a touch of sparkle with her choice in shoes. The 30-year-old chose a set of Miu Miu slingback heels with a suede upper, a pointed toe and a crystal-embellished strap that retails for $795.

Miu Miu suede slingbacks with crystals. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

The late-night ensemble gained plenty of attention, with fans quickly showing off their takes on the look. In fact, it became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter. One fan tweeted: “This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date… WOW If you didn’t know before, God Is A WOMAN.”

This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date… WOW If you didn’t know before, God Is A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/hncmfza4eY — Nat ✨ Brie Larson (@brie_sparkles) December 19, 2019

Larson’s stylist also shared a series of fan art based on the actress’ look.

