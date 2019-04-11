Brie Larson’s Celine Boots Caught Even Oprah’s Eye at the Women in the World Summit

Brie Larson is a fan of new Celine.

The “Room” actress stepped out to the Women in the World Summit in New York yesterday clad in a look straight from the brand’s fall ’19 runway show.

She wore a camel-colored sweater with a white collared shirt underneath, tucking her sweater casually into a pleated gray skirt.

Brie Larson at the 2019 Women in the World Summit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit / Tina Brown Live Media

For footwear, the 29-year-old reached for a pair of black scrunch boots with a chunky block heel. They went up to the knee.

On Instagram, Larson shared a video of her and Oprah Winfrey chatting about the stylish footwear backstage. “The boots are good,” Larson can be heard saying as she lifts up a heel.

Winfrey gave the bold look her seal of approval, replying: “Oh my God, you are your own ad! Look at you.”

As part of the event, Larson discussed equal pay and the #MeToo Movement, as well as her own path to success in entertainment.

“We [women] put an unnecessary pressure on ourselves. I didn’t feel the pressure because I understand the film industry. It started with majority women, so the idea that the women cannot make movies, or the female story is not high art, is bogus, and I don’t for a second want to buy into it,” she said. “The reason why I was able to get the payment that I got from the movie [‘Captain Marvel’], a lot of it had to do with the women who came before me … Don’t do it for you. Do it for the next woman.”

