Brie Larson Looks Like a Superhero in a Dramatic Blue Cape and Sandals With an Invisible Trick at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Brie Larson is a powerful superhero as Carol Danvers in “Captain Marvel” — and she looked the part in real life at the film’s London premiere yesterday.

The “Room” actress hit the red carpet in a royal-blue voluminous gown custom-made for her by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Brie Larson in a Valentino gown and Louboutin shoes at the “Captain Marvel” London premiere. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

The billowing dress featured a dramatic cape not dissimilar from styles worn by superheroes with their catsuits, with cut-out detailing on the sides and a gold lining.

Brie Larson’s red carpet look from another angle. CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 29-year-old chose Christian Louboutin Jonatina sandals. The sandals feature a 4.25-inch heel and trendy PVC detailing, designed to create the illusion of a floating ankle strap above a stiletto heel. Larson selected the $795 shoes in a gold colorway.

A close-up look at Brie Larson’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also stepping out to the premiere was Gemma Chan, who plays Minn-Erva, a Kree sniper who serves on the Starforce team alongside Danvers.

Chan looked chic in a red-hot Brandon Maxwell shirt-and-pants combo. The shirt featured a capelike train, and a slit at the front revealed a flash of the 36-year-old’s toned midriff.

Gemma Chan in a Brandon Maxwell look at the “Captain Marvel” London premiere. CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress kept the red theme going down to her footwear, selecting Christian Louboutin pumps in the bold shade. She added some shimmer to her look with jewelry by Cartier and Sabine Getty Collections.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

