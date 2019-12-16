Brie Larson Wears Explosive Florals + Celine Boots at ‘Just Mercy’ Party

Brie Larson wore abstract florals and chic boots to the “Just Mercy” celebration in New York last night, Dec. 15.

The 30-year-old actress’ dress came from Alexander McQueen’s spring ’20 pre-collection. The frock featured a sweetheart neckline, a hibiscus pink exploded floral print and a black waist belt.

Brie Larson in an Alexander McQueen dress and Celine boots at the “Just Mercy” celebration in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Rather than team the dress with typical red carpet footwear — ie. strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps — the “Captain Marvel” lead selected chic boots from Celine. The matte leather boots boasted an almond toe and a block heel.

A closer look at Brie Larson’s Celine boots. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner wore her blond hair pulled into an updo and chose simple makeup.

Larson’s look adhered to a color palette that’s expected to be huge this spring: hot pink. The eye-catching color appeared on spring ’20 runways aplenty for brands including Versace, Off-White and Marni. It also has found favor among Larson’s Hollywood peers, such as Angela Bassett and Mandy Moore.

“Just Mercy” premieres in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Based on a true story, the film stars Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, an attorney working to free the wrongly convicted Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx). Larson appears as Eva Ansley, an advocate helping to overturn McMillian’s conviction.

