Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski Reveals the Comfy, Sexy Sandal That ‘Changed the Red Carpet’

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski is praising Stuart Weitzman. The TV personality — whose famous clients include Lea Michele, Kaley Cuoco, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, Sarah Hyland — was on hand at FN Platform in Las Vegas on Tuesday speaking about the iconic shoe designer and how he believes the brand changed the red carpet game.

“The Nudist sandal, I think, has changed the red carpet,” said Goreski, who looked dapper in a leather jacket and patterned pants. “I think that heel and that shape was kind of widely appreciated by people and I think we see that single strap high heel everywhere, but I have a closet of them at my studio. My clients love, love, love them,” he shared.

Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

“They’ll say, ‘can I just wear a Nudist?’ and I’ll say, ‘sure, why not?'” Goreski then listed all of the colors he has on deck, from hot pink to bright red to classic black.

June 2016: Jenna Dewan Tatum stepped out in Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Splash

“Mr. Weitzman’s shoes, just across the board, are stylish [and] comfortable. And as a stylist, I think footwear is obviously so important — it can make or break an outfit.”

