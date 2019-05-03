Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blake Lively Debuts Baby Bump No. 3 in Bold Look: Stilettos and High-Slit Dress

By Allie Fasanella
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a third child together. The former “Gossip Girl” star debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of Reynolds’ new film, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

The 31-year-old actress showed off her burgeoning belly in a playful look consisting of a yellow sequined Retrofete Rebecca slip dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with multicolored leather sandals courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.

Blake Lively wearing a yellow Retrofete sequined slip dress with Stuart Weitzman’s St. Tropez Nudist sandal.
Lively reached for the brand’s signature Nudist leather sandal in St. Tropez, which boasts an orange ankle strap, a pastel blue heel, a lavender sole and stiletto and a pale yellow toe strap. The style comes with a price tag of nearly $400. She further accessorized with statement earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture beach ball clutch bag beaded with Austrian crystals.

Blake Lively shows off her baby bump on the yellow carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 42, looked dapper in a khaki suit with a denim vest and a white shirt underneath and dark brown shoes.

A closer look at Blake Lively wearing Stuart Weitzman’s multicolored Nudist sandals.
Reynolds and Lively have two daughters already — 4-year-old James, 4, and Inez, 2.

