Blake Lively Debuts Baby Bump No. 3 in Bold Look: Stilettos and High-Slit Dress

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a third child together. The former “Gossip Girl” star debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of Reynolds’ new film, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”
The 31-year-old actress showed off her burgeoning belly in a playful look consisting of a yellow sequined Retrofete Rebecca slip dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with multicolored leather sandals courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.
Lively reached for the brand’s signature Nudist leather sandal in St. Tropez, which boasts an orange ankle strap, a pastel blue heel, a lavender sole and stiletto and a pale yellow toe strap. The style comes with a price tag of nearly $400. She further accessorized with statement earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture beach ball clutch bag beaded with Austrian crystals.
Meanwhile, Reynolds, 42, looked dapper in a khaki suit with a denim vest and a white shirt underneath and dark brown shoes.
Reynolds and Lively have two daughters already — 4-year-old James, 4, and Inez, 2.
