Blake Lively Channels Cinderella in Louboutins and a Torn-Up Dress

By Nikara Johns
Blake Lively looks radiant as leaving with husband Ryan Reynolds after hosting Mary Poppins private reception at the Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC
Blake Lively played host on Thursday night in New York. The actress, along with husband Ryan Reynolds, presented a special screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” to a star-studded crowd.

The film’s lead, Emily Blunt, was in attendance as well as its director, Rob Marshall. Other guests included Morena Baccarin, Corbin Bleu, Harry Connick Jr., Tony Lo Bianco and Ben McKenzie.

For the occasion, Lively dressed in a deconstructed pre-fall ’19 Monse blazer dress, which she joked was inspired by another Disney classic — Cinderella. Lively posted her look on Instagram, writing, “Going for: ‘Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hate her’ chic.”

But instead of glass slippers, Lively reached for shoes that were more her speed: Christian Louboutins.

Blake Lively wears a Monse dress and Christian Louboutin shoes to host a “Mary Poppins” private screening in New York.
CREDIT: Splash

Her towering heels were just as a whimsical, featuring red velvet, black patent leather and a blue crystal capped toe.

A close-up of Blake Lively’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Splash

The “A Simple Favor” actress is a longtime fan and friends with Louboutin himself. This week, Lively celebrated the designer’s birthday by posting a photo on Instagram of the two together. She was, of course, wearing his heels.

Click through the gallery to see more of Lively in Louboutin.

