Blackpink’s Lisa Has Supercool Style — Right Down to Her Shoes

Lalisa Manoban, better known by the mononym Lisa, has recently become one of fashion’s biggest stars.

In addition to a gig as Celine ambassador — and the role of unofficial muse for creative director Hedi Slimane — Lisa is the face of Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe.

Lisa created a maelstrom at Celine’s Paris Fashion Week spring ’20 show in September. While the Blackpink star declined to pose on the step and repeat, photographers swirled around her seat, where she sat in a white turtleneck, sparkly black skirt and heeled boots.

The K-pop phenom generated additional buzz on Oct. 29, when she appeared at a Bvlgari event in South Korea. She sported a one-shouldered pinstripe minidress and black pointed-toe pumps for the occasion.

Lisa in a minidress and pointed-toe black pumps at a Bvlgari event in South Korea, Oct. 29. CREDIT: Steve Cho/Shutterstock

Lisa has garnered an impressive social media following, with 27.2 million Instagram followers alone (her handle is @lalalalisa_m), and she uses the internet to show off her style. Last week, she posed on Instagram in a streetwear look complete with trendy track sneakers. The post racked up more than 3.2 million likes.

Her onstage looks are just as eye-catching. Performing alongside fellow Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé at Coachella last April, Lisa wore a sparkly crop top and miniskirt. On her feet, she sported flat black over-the-knee boots.

Lisa, third from left, in black over-the-knee boots at Coachella in April 2019. CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/Shutterstock

