Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blackpink’s Lisa Has Supercool Style — Right Down to Her Shoes

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
BVLGARI’s Serpenti Seduttori photocall, Seoul, South Korea – 29 Oct 2019
Lisa: May 2019
Lisa: February 2019
Lisa: September 2018
Lisa: April 2019
View Gallery 7 Images

Lalisa Manoban, better known by the mononym Lisa, has recently become one of fashion’s biggest stars.

In addition to a gig as Celine ambassador — and the role of unofficial muse for creative director Hedi Slimane — Lisa is the face of Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe.

Lisa created a maelstrom at Celine’s Paris Fashion Week spring ’20 show in September. While the Blackpink star declined to pose on the step and repeat, photographers swirled around her seat, where she sat in a white turtleneck, sparkly black skirt and heeled boots.

View this post on Instagram

@celine

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) on

The K-pop phenom generated additional buzz on Oct. 29, when she appeared at a Bvlgari event in South Korea. She sported a one-shouldered pinstripe minidress and black pointed-toe pumps for the occasion.

Lalisa Manoban, lisa, blackpink, minidress, one-shouldered dress, pointed-toe pumps, classic black pumps, stilettos, legs, BVLGARI's Serpenti Seduttori photocall, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2019
Lisa in a minidress and pointed-toe black pumps at a Bvlgari event in South Korea, Oct. 29.
CREDIT: Steve Cho/Shutterstock

Lisa has garnered an impressive social media following, with 27.2 million Instagram followers alone (her handle is @lalalalisa_m), and she uses the internet to show off her style. Last week, she posed on Instagram in a streetwear look complete with trendy track sneakers. The post racked up more than 3.2 million likes.

Her onstage looks are just as eye-catching. Performing alongside fellow Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé at Coachella last April, Lisa wore a sparkly crop top and miniskirt. On her feet, she sported flat black over-the-knee boots.

blackpink, lisa, celebrity style, rose, jennie, South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). The festival runs from 12 to 21 April 2019.Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019 in Indio, USA - 19 Apr 2019
Lisa, third from left, in black over-the-knee boots at Coachella in April 2019.
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Lisa’s style over the years.

Want more?

How K-Pop Stars Took Over the Front Row at Fashion Week

K-Pop Music Influencers Are Having a Moment With Sneakers

This K-Pop Group Is Bringing Back Classic Red Carpet Style at the AMAs

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad