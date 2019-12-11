Billy Porter & High Camp Style Top Google’s 2019 Search Report

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, which lists the top trending queries on the platform over the course of a year.
The company splits the results into categories, which, in the fashion arena, include People on the Red Carpet, Celebrity Looks, Fashion Style, Outfit Ideas and even queries on how to wear certain key items such as duck boots and booties paired with jeans.
Billy Porter topped the list for People on the Red Carpet. The “Pose” actor, who is known for his eccentric outfit choices and penchant for wearing heels, attended the 2019 FN Achievement Awards last week in New York, where he presented Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi with the Hall of Fame honors.
At the event, he wore Jimmy Choo high-heeled boots and carried a white tote from the brand’s women’s collection. “I think he’s a [size] 42,” Choi told FN, “but we go up to size 44 women’s, so it wasn’t even an issue.”
In the Google report, Porter beat even Cardi B and Lady Gaga, who came respectively second and third on the list.
When it came to the Fashion Style category, Porter’s high-camp look also scored big. Following the Costume Institute’s blockbuster “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition this year, the term ‘camp’ topped the year’s searches in the Fashion Style category, too.
SEE ALL THE LOOKS FROM THE 2019 “CAMP: NOTES ON FASHION” MET GALA
Read on for more top Google searches across the world of fashion.
People on the Red Carpet
Billy Porter
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Amy Schumer
Jenny McCarthy
BTS
Caitlyn Jenner
Female Celeb Looks
Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit
Serena Williams outfit
Cardi B Grammy outfit
Cardi B Yellow outfit
Josie Canseco outfit
Ivanka Trump UN outfit
Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”
Katy Perry Ursula outfit
Beyonce “Formation” outfit
Lindsey Vonn outfit
SEE ALL OF BEYONCE’S “FORMATION” STYLE
How to wear…
how to wear a beret
how to wear a flannel
how to wear duck boots
how to wear infinity scarf
how to wear booties with jeans
Outfit Ideas
E-girl outfit
E-boy outfit
Soft girl outfit
Biker shorts outfit
VSCO girl outfit
Dickies outfit
White jeans outfit
Fila outfit
Champion outfit
Leather pants outfit
Fashion Style
Camp style
E-girl style
E-boy style
Steampunk style
Harajuku style
Preppy style
Yankii style
Vintage style
VSCO girl style
Emo style
Weddings
Miranda Lambert
Jennifer Lawrence
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Chiquis Rivera
Chris Pratt
Joe Jonas