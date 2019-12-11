Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billy Porter & High Camp Style Top Google’s 2019 Search Report

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Billy Porter
The 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards
The 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards
The 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards
The 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards
Google has released its annual Year in Search report, which lists the top trending queries on the platform over the course of a year.

The company splits the results into categories, which, in the fashion arena, include People on the Red Carpet, Celebrity Looks, Fashion Style, Outfit Ideas and even queries on how to wear certain key items such as duck boots and booties paired with jeans.

Billy Porter topped the list for People on the Red Carpet. The “Pose” actor, who is known for his eccentric outfit choices and penchant for wearing heels, attended the 2019 FN Achievement Awards last week in New York, where he presented Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi with the Hall of Fame honors.

At the event, he wore Jimmy Choo high-heeled boots and carried a white tote from the brand’s women’s collection. “I think he’s a [size] 42,” Choi told FN, “but we go up to size 44 women’s, so it wasn’t even an issue.”

Cardi B, feathered coat, train, hood, white button down, black tie, skinny black pants, pointy toe pumps, stilettos, celebrity fashion, arrives at Queens Criminal Court this morning in New York City for hearing on Alleged Assaults at Strip Club in NYCPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5134836 101219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

In the Google report, Porter beat even Cardi B and Lady Gaga, who came respectively second and third on the list.

When it came to the Fashion Style category, Porter’s high-camp look also scored big. Following the Costume Institute’s blockbuster “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition this year, the term ‘camp’ topped the year’s searches in the Fashion Style category, too.

Read on for more top Google searches across the world of fashion.

People on the Red Carpet

Billy Porter
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Amy Schumer
Jenny McCarthy
BTS
Caitlyn Jenner

lady, gaga, met, gala, 2019, best, dressed
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, her first of four looks on the night’s carpet
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Female Celeb Looks

Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit
Serena Williams outfit
Cardi B Grammy outfit
Cardi B Yellow outfit
Josie Canseco outfit
Ivanka Trump UN outfit
Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”
Katy Perry Ursula outfit
Beyonce “Formation” outfit
Lindsey Vonn outfit

Serena WilliamsCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Atelier Versace
Serena Williams<br />Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

How to wear…

how to wear a beret
how to wear a flannel
how to wear duck boots
how to wear infinity scarf
how to wear booties with jeans

sperry, goop, boots
Sperry x Goop duck boots.
CREDIT: Sperry

Outfit Ideas

E-girl outfit
E-boy outfit
Soft girl outfit
Biker shorts outfit
VSCO girl outfit
Dickies outfit
White jeans outfit
Fila outfit
Champion outfit
Leather pants outfit

fila, fila sneakers, fila explore, outdoors
Campaign images of apparel, accessories and products from the Fila Explore collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Fashion Style

Camp style
E-girl style
E-boy style
Steampunk style
Harajuku style
Preppy style
Yankii style
Vintage style
VSCO girl style
Emo style

billy, porter, met, gala, 2019, giuseppe, zanotti
Billy Porter in The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Weddings

Miranda Lambert
Jennifer Lawrence
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Chiquis Rivera
Chris Pratt
Joe Jonas

Hailey Baldwin, celine, leather jacket, sunglasses, jennifer fisher earrings, los angeles, celebrity fashion, street style, los angeles, november 2019, silk pants, vans sneakers, vans old skool, black and white outfit, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills, justin bieber, drew house t-shirt, pink shorts, slip-on sneakers, black shoes, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

