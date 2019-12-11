Billy Porter & High Camp Style Top Google’s 2019 Search Report

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, which lists the top trending queries on the platform over the course of a year.

The company splits the results into categories, which, in the fashion arena, include People on the Red Carpet, Celebrity Looks, Fashion Style, Outfit Ideas and even queries on how to wear certain key items such as duck boots and booties paired with jeans.

Billy Porter topped the list for People on the Red Carpet. The “Pose” actor, who is known for his eccentric outfit choices and penchant for wearing heels, attended the 2019 FN Achievement Awards last week in New York, where he presented Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi with the Hall of Fame honors.

At the event, he wore Jimmy Choo high-heeled boots and carried a white tote from the brand’s women’s collection. “I think he’s a [size] 42,” Choi told FN, “but we go up to size 44 women’s, so it wasn’t even an issue.”

Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

In the Google report, Porter beat even Cardi B and Lady Gaga, who came respectively second and third on the list.

When it came to the Fashion Style category, Porter’s high-camp look also scored big. Following the Costume Institute’s blockbuster “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition this year, the term ‘camp’ topped the year’s searches in the Fashion Style category, too.

Read on for more top Google searches across the world of fashion.

People on the Red Carpet

Billy Porter

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Amy Schumer

Jenny McCarthy

BTS

Caitlyn Jenner

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, her first of four looks on the night’s carpet CREDIT: Shutterstock

Female Celeb Looks

Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit

Serena Williams outfit

Cardi B Grammy outfit

Cardi B Yellow outfit

Josie Canseco outfit

Ivanka Trump UN outfit

Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”

Katy Perry Ursula outfit

Beyonce “Formation” outfit

Lindsey Vonn outfit

Serena Williams<br />Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

How to wear…

how to wear a beret

how to wear a flannel

how to wear duck boots

how to wear infinity scarf

how to wear booties with jeans

Sperry x Goop duck boots. CREDIT: Sperry

Outfit Ideas

E-girl outfit

E-boy outfit

Soft girl outfit

Biker shorts outfit

VSCO girl outfit

Dickies outfit

White jeans outfit

Fila outfit

Champion outfit

Leather pants outfit

Campaign images of apparel, accessories and products from the Fila Explore collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Fashion Style

Camp style

E-girl style

E-boy style

Steampunk style

Harajuku style

Preppy style

Yankii style

Vintage style

VSCO girl style

Emo style

Billy Porter in The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Weddings

Miranda Lambert

Jennifer Lawrence

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

Chiquis Rivera

Chris Pratt

Joe Jonas

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock