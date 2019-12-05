Billy Porter Performs in Luxe Fox Fur Coat at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

As cold temperatures settle in over New York, Billy Porter ensured he wasn’t frozen as he performed alongside Idina Menzel at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting yesterday.

The “Pose” actor wore a one-of-a-kind Helen Yarmak fox fur coat over velvet Sharon Wauchob pants.

Billy Porter wears a fox fur coat from Helen Yarmak to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in New York on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

On his feet, Porter sported black boots with a shiny upper and ridged outsole. He completed his look with a crystal-embellished hat and a sparkling necklace.

A close-up look at Billy Porter’s boots. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Porter was one of the presenters at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 3, introducing FN Hall of Fame inductee Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s creative director. On the red carpet, the star talked with FN about his statement-making fashion.

“I have frolicked around in frocks from the time I can remember. People have always talked about my fashion; people have always talked s**t about me because of my fashion. Because I never cared,” Porter explained. “What’s happening right now — it’s not an accident. My friends actually had to remind me of that. They said, ‘This is an extension of what you’ve always done. You now just have a budget and designers who want to do it for you.’ ”

Meanwhile, Menzel wore a gray coat over a sparkling silver top and skinny black pants. She completed her look with block-heeled slouch boots.

Billy Porter and Idina Menzel perform at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 4. CREDIT: JASON SZENES/Shutterstock

Other performers at the Christmas Tree Lighting included Lea Michele, Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough and Ne-Yo.

Want more?

Billy Porter Dressed to Impress at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Billy Porter Walked the Emmys Red Carpet in Sparkly Suit & Fierce Platform Sandals

Billy Porter Wears a Dramatic Thom Browne Look With Two-Tone Wingtips at the AMAs