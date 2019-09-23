Billy Porter Walks the Emmys Red Carpet in Sparkly Suit & Fierce Platform Sandals

When it comes to red carpet dressing, no one knows how to make a statement quite like Billy Porter.

The “Pose” actor, 50, wore an eye-catching look — a sparkly, pinstriped Michael Kors pantsuit and platforms — at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight.

Porter’s shoes were chunky black sandals with a leather upper.

Billy Porter in Michael Kors at the Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Billy Porter’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Platforms are trending in a big way for fall — thanks to top shoe labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. The soaring silhouette provide a boost with more stability than a stiletto, leading to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer.

The A-lister completed his look with an asymmetrical hat and long, fringed tie. He is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on “Pose.”

Porter become well known for his risk-taking, androgynous style at the 2019 Academy Awards. For the Oscars, he hit the red carpet in a custom tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. His winning style streak continued at the Met Gala, where he arrived on a bed (or a litter, pharaoh-style), carried by six shirtless men, all of whom were decked out in gold jewelry and face coverings. Porter’s own look was Egyptian sun god-turned-butterfly, complete with custom bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Billy Porter wearing The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the fourth time in Emmys history, this year’s ceremony is host-free. However, big names are among the presenters, including Zendaya, Viola Davis and Michael Douglas. Departing television programs, most notably “Game of Thrones,” will also be honored throughout the night.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

