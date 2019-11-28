Billy Porter Dressed to Impress at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Billy Porter got into bed with Coach for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade today in New York. Quite literally.

Earlier this morning he posted a shot on his Instagram feed, lounging on his bed with a towel wrapped round his head, snuggled up with a plush green Coach dinosaur for company.

“It’s almost showtime y’all!” he wrote. “Gettin’ ready for this year’s annual @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thrilled to be on the @coach float belting out my #1 single ‘Love Yourself’. Catch us on your screens TODAY at 9AM EST on the @todayshow #MACYSPARADE”

When he surfaced from beneath the sheets, the typically flamboyant star definitely didn’t disappoint with his outfit. He wore an animal print fur jacket and accessorized with oversize white glasses, plenty of statement jewelry and a gold glittery beret hat embellished with a large fluffy black pompom.

Billy Porter at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coach also posted an image of Porter in a yellow New York taxi cab on the way to the event with a Coach dinosaur balloon in the front seat. Not the driver’s side we hasten to add.

The Coach float itself involved a giant balloon version of aforementioned dinosaur.

Coach dinosaur balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

