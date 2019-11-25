Billy Porter Wears a Dramatic Thom Browne Look Complete With Wingtips at the AMAs

Billy Porter continued his streak of show-stopping red carpet style tonight.

The “Pose” actor arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2019 American Music Awards clad in an eye-catching ensemble.

Porter wore a Thom Browne men’s spring ’20 look with a dramatic white cape-jacket and a matching gown.

Billy Porter in Thom Browne at the 2019 AMAs. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

On his feet, the star wore shiny white and black wingtips with a pointed toe.

Porter completed the headturning outfit with an angular headpiece from Stephen Jones Millinery and an Oscar Heyman ring.

Over the past year, Porter has developed a reputation for being one of Hollywood’s most risk-taking style stars. At the 2019 Academy Awards, he made a statement wearing a tuxedo gown, choosing a custom black-and-white look from Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the 2019 Oscars. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Porter made an additional statement on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in September, sporting a sparkly Michael Kors pantsuit complete with platform shoes.

Billy Porter in Michael Kors at the Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

This year’s AMAs is being hosted by Ciara, with Taylor Swift taking home the Artist of the Decade honor. Swift is performing along with a slew of other boldface names, among them Selena Gomez, Greenday and the Jonas Brothers.

Post Malone is the most nominated star with seven nods, with Ariana Grande and Halsey tying for second place with six apiece.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo Pops in Orange Minidress + Trendy Square Toes at the 2019 AMAs

Kesha, Shawn Mendes + More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Goes Monochrome in Neon Green With Stilettos at the 2019 AMAs