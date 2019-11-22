Billie Eilish Swaps Her Nike High-Tops for Gucci Crystal Sneakers at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Billie Eilish arrived on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night to discuss all things music and her 2020 Grammy Awards nominations.

While making her way backstage, the 17-year-old wore an all-gray ensemble with a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt and a pair of airbrushed gray sweatpants.

Billie Eilish arrives at the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She topped off her laid-back, monochromatic look with a pair of Nike Jordan Legacy 312 “Wolf Grey” sneakers. The style, featuring mixed gray tones and a Sail midsole, was released in January and originally retailed for $150. Since then, the high-tops have popped up on resell sites such as StockX for as low as $69.

For her chat with Kimmel, Eilish swapped her all-gray look for yet another monochromatic ensemble, a current styling trend favored by Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and more. She donned a white sweater and white ripped pants and changed into luxe sneakers: white Gucci Flashtreks with removable crystals that retail for $1,590.

Gucci’s Flashtrek sneaker, a hybrid hiking-style shoe with a removable crystal harness, from the brand’s fall ’18 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Wednesday, at the announcement of Grammy Awards nominations, the “Bad Guy” singer racked up six nods, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Beyond the music scene, Eilish has dipped her toes in the footwear world, collaborating with sock brand Stance for two different series of sold-out neon socks.

