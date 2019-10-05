Billie Eilish Does Colorful Street Style in Nike Sneakers

Billie Eilish kept it colorful in her latest Instagram post. The “Bad Guy” singer posed for the camera in a very Gen Z street style outfit complete with Nike sneakers.

The 17-year-old wore a Billionaire Boys Club baggy striped t-shirt in blue yellow and pink, which featured graphics of animals as well as silhouettes of people that ran down the side of the shirt. Her dark wash blue jeans also featured the same designs. On her feet, the star wore a pair of Nike sneakers in white, blue and green and a blue strap ran across the middle of the shoe.

Eilish accessorized the look with a yellow bucket hat and on-trend small triangular sunglasses.

Eilish was the host on Saturday Night Live last week. The singer posted her performance on Instagram where she was wearing a matching shorts and shirt set that was decorated with graffiti styled writing.

The style icon wore an ankle sprain boot on one of her feet and a black sneaker with high rise black socks on the other foot.

