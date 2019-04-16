How Billie Eilish’s Punky, Tomboy Outfits Bring Attention to Streetwear for Girls

While her prodigious musical talent may have put her on the map, teen pop star Billie Eilish is becoming just as well known for her out-there sense of style.

In an industry famous for its glitz and glamour, the 17-year-old stands apart with her punky, tomboy take on fashion. Her always surprising looks — which often include hugely oversized sweatshirts and pants, clashing colors and patterns, bold accessories and rare-edition sneakers — are inspiring fellow teen girls to embrace streetwear in a fresh and edgy new way. She is showing that streetwear isn’t just for the boys and that comfortable, loose-fitting clothes can still have plenty of swag.

Billie Eilish wears an oversized Sailor Moon-inspired outfit on the red carpet in March 2019. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eilish described her unique personal style in a 2017 Harper’s Bazaar interview as “pretty weird,” telling the magazine that she likes to dress outside of her comfort zone. “I want to dress in a way that if I was in a room full of people wearing regular clothes, I would be like, ‘Oh, I bet everyone’s looking at me.’ I want to feel that way. That’s my casual.”

And she always stays true to herself: Performing for the first time at Coachella on April 13, Eilish dressed in a baggy hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Siberia” on the chest and a pair of deep-pocketed cargo shorts adorned with rhinestones. She topped off her look with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were on full display as she jumped around the stage.

Billie Eilish performs at the 2019 Coachella festival in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

The singer wears an oversized sweatshirt and cargo shorts for her Coachella performance. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Earlier that day, Eilish was spotted scooting around the Indio, Calif., festival grounds in quite the head-turning outfit. Despite the scorching 90-degree heat, she was clad in blue fur pants, paired with a neon-green T-shirt, a Louis Vuitton logo-print leather vest and neon-green sneakers.

Billie Eilish scoots around in plush fur pants at Coachella, despite the desert heat. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Eilish returned to the stage on April 14 to join collaborator Khalid during his debut set. This time, she sported a blue and white Louis Vuitton logo jacket and matching pants, worn with a T-shirt printed with anime character designs. Her fingers were stacked with oversized rings.

Eilish wears a two-piece Louis Vuitton logo outfit on Coachella’s third night. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

While many of Eilish’s clothing looks are one-of-a-kind custom designer pieces, fans looking to emulate her casual-cool style may be in luck. The “Ocean Eyes” singer has hinted that she would like to launch her own fashion line soon, so stay tuned.

