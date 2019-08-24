Billie Eilish is Obsessed With These $200 Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Billie Eilish hit the stage at Reading Festival in the U.K. on Saturday rocking her favorite Nikes.

The 17-year-old “Bad Guy” hitmaker, known for her gender-nonconforming style, performed in an eye-catching oversized green, black and white graphic print T-shirt and matching shorts with Nike’s Air Force 1 High PSNY sneakers in white leather.

Billie Eilish performs in a bold green look at the 2019 Reading Festival on Aug 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The exclusive Nike high-top model was designed by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne in 2018 to celebrate the iconic Air Force 1’s 35th anniversary. The style, which is priced at $203, was constructed with sustainability in mind, using scraps and pieces that would otherwise get thrown away.

A closer look at Billie Eilish on stage wearing white leather Nike Air Force 1 High PSNY sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Recently, Eilish showed off the same white-on-white Nikes on Instagram in a photo taken with rapper Travis Scott. The sneaker-loving teenage songstress can also be seen sporting them in several other IG posts from this year.

