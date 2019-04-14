Teen Pop-Star Billie Eilish Brings Her Moody Tomboy Style to Coachella

Teen pop-star Billie Eilish showed off her typical tomboy style onstage at Coachella in Indio, Calif. yesterday.

Related Kylie Jenner Swaps Double Denim for the Tightest Minidress at Coachella J Balvin Makes a Colorful Coachella Headlining Debut in Rainbow Nike Sneakers & Tie-Dye Kendall Jenner's Leggy Coachella Look Is All About the Sparkly Mules

Performing for the first-time at the music festival, the singer-songwriter stepped out in an oversized white sweatshirt with “Siberia” written in rhinestone-detailing written across the breast. On the bottom, she wore baggy shorts with deep pockets that were emblazoned with rhinestones.

Billie Eilish onstage at Coachella in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 17-year-old wore white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on her feet. She had her purplish hair pulled back into a mini bun.

A closeup look at Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” the songstress’ album that debuted on March 29, notched her a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Eilish forgot the lyrics to her song, “All Good Girls Go to Hell,” but she was unfazed, loudly asking the audience what came next.

Another look at Billie Eilish’s Coachella ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Los Angeles native brought out rapper Vince Staples onstage for a duet of “&burn.” Unfortunately, Staples’ microphone did not work; technical difficulties prevented him from rapping.

Coachella attendees have gotten to listen to artists including J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Kid Cudi. Fans stepping out for Sunday’s shows can look forward to headliner Ariana Grande as well as Zedd, Khalid, Bad Bunny and many more.

Watch the video below to see Selena Gomez touring the Puma headquarters in Germany with FN.

Want more?

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Laidback Coachella Style at Amazon Lockers in Flowing Dress & Frye Shoes

Kacey Musgraves Wows Coachella Audience in Fringed Minidress and Gold Pumps

Quavo Talks His Coachella-Inspired Boohoo Man Collection, Toe Grooming and More