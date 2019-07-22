Billie Eilish Does Gender Nonconformist Streetwear With a Chanel Twist

Billie Eilish’s music has a darker, moodier sound than many of her teen pop contemporaries — and when it comes to style, she opts for a gender nonconformist streetwear vibe that also sets her apart.

At a Chanel dinner in New York on Saturday, Eilish stayed true to her unique style sensibility — but she gave it a high-fashion upgrade.

The “Ocean Eyes” songstress sported an oversized neon green T-shirt with the famous Chanel interlocking “C” logo spray painted across the front. Neon colors are having a moment — with sartorially inclined celebrities like Rihanna, Elle Fanning and Kendall Jenner all stepping out in electric brights in recent months. Eilish wore her on-trend shirt over baggy black pants with chains aplenty.

Billie Eilish in an oversized T-shirt and sneakers at a Chanel dinner. CREDIT: Scott Roth/Shutterstock

For footwear, the pop star went with a black Chanel high-top sneaker with the brand’s monogram in gold (one of her feet was in a patterned boot). She completed the streetwear look with layered necklaces, a charm bracelet that spelled out “C-H-A-N-E-L” and dark sunglasses.

A detail shot of Billie Eilish’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other attendees modeled more traditionally feminine ensembles. For instance, Camila Morrone wore a sequin-covered minidress with block-heeled metallic sandals from Christian Louboutin. The model completed her summery look with a Chanel beach ball minibag and a logoed cuff bracelet.

Camila Morrone wearing a sequined minidress with Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Scott Roth/Shutterstcok

A close-up look at Camila Morrone’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Phoebe Tonkin wore a printed maxi dress with ruffle detailing and a flowing skirt. The Australian actress finished her romantic look with Chanel’s classic white and black cap-toe flats.

Phoebe Tonkin in a printed maxi dress and cap-toe flats. CREDIT: Scott Roth/Shutterstock

A detail shot of Phoebe Tonkin’s flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see top shoe players give their advice for their younger selves.

Want more?

How Billie Eilish’s Punky Tomboy Outfits Bring Attention to Streetwear for Girls

Margot Robbie and More A-Listers Dress to the Nines at Chanel’s Fall 2019 Show

Kaia Gerber and Friends Worked the Sexy Librarian Look at Chanel’s Couture Show