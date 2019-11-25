Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billie Eilish Hit the AMA Red Carpet in Head to Toe Burberry Complete With Sparkly Headgear

By Hanna McNeila
Billie EIlish, Burberry, American Music Awards, AMAs, celebrity style, stuart weitzman shoes, lorraine schwartz jewels
on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
Billie Eilish brought her unique style to the red carpet once again at the 2019 American Music Awards Tonight at The Microsoft Theatre in LA.

The 17-year-old added sparkly detailing to her head to toe Burberry outfit. The “Bad Guy” singer posed for the camera in glimmering head gear. The white bonnet styled hat featured a sparkling veil that covered her face.

She matched the sequined hat to her translucent undershirt. On top of the mesh she wore a 3/4 sleeved shirt which was patterned with the classic Burberry print along with matching pants.

Detail of Billie Eilish’s shoes.
For footwear, she wore a pair of sneakers which featured a white platformed outsole which trimmed the same plaid Burberry pattern. The shoes also included a white strap that ran across the star’s footbed.

Eilish will be taking the stage during the show for her first ever award show performance. The lineup for the night also includes Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and The Jonas Brothers. The “Everything I Wanted” singer took home the first award of the evening for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist.

