Worst-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, According to You

By Charlie Carballo
Poppy Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA – 01 May 2019
View Gallery 20 Images

Risks are meant to be taken on red carpets. But some entertainers outfits tonight in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards failed to impress the twitterverse.

Below, viewers fired off comments on some of the worst looks of the night.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, for instance, won praise from some fans when she stepped out in a lilac Raisa & Vanessa dress compete with ruffles and a pair of Casadei’s Blade heels. But when she took the stage to perform in a colorful one-shoulder fringe dress with light green booties that had silver embellishments around the toe and heel, Twitter compared the look to an ice skater.

Brendon Urie and Taylor SwiftBillboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Okay you guys listen! Her dress is clearly a clue that TS7 is her last album! She’s joining figure skating Okay you guys listen! Her dress is clearly a clue that TS7 is her last album! She’s joining figure skating,” tweeted @newyorkswifft, who added images of Tonya Harding.

Sofia Carson

Sofia CarsonBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli same outfit as catwalk model *9327889k
Sofia Carson wears Giambattista Valli at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sofia Carson looked elegant in a lilac organza gown by Giambattista Valli that had a long train, but an observer compared it to a Swiffer Jet mopping device. “BUT IM CONFUSED. WHERES THERE A SIGN BESIDE HOBI THAT SAID,, ‘SPOT FOR SOFIA CARSON ND HER SWIFFER JET DRESS,” tweeted @Strapgi.

Yung Miami

City Girls - Yung MiamiBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Yung Miami at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yung Miami also opted for organza, choosing a neon green color with matching pumps. “Yung Miami as Mike from monsters ink on the #BBMAs red carpet,” said @Seanlofficial, who superimposed an eyeball and mouth from the character Mike from the animated film “Monsters, Inc.”

Poppy

PoppyBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Moncler X Comme Des Garcon
Poppy wears 6 Moncler Noir Kei Ninomiya at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Poppy made a bold choice in an avant-garde dress from the 6 Moncler Noir Kei Ninomiya collection. The black dress had dramatic pleating, completed with gloves and pointy pumps. Some Twitter users compared it to a garbage bag.

“Is she wearing garbage bags? Also I still think she is an AI,” wrote @Ryan_MacTheMark. Similarly, @lmtwy commented, “POPPY MAKES A GARBAGE LOOK SO GOOD ARE WE KIDDING.”

Click through the gallery to see the best-dressed celebs on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Watch the video below to see celebrities at the FN Achievement Awards.

