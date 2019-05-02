Best-Dressed Celebs on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B came into the Billboard Music Awards as the most-nominated artist of the night — and the fashionable star was one of the best-dressed, too.

The 26-year-old turned heads in a risqué yellow, gemstone-studded crop top and matching skirt, flaunting her toned abs and legs. For footwear, the Reebok ambassador reached for Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals, choosing a crystal-covered version of the red carpet go-to style. The heels feature a 4.5-inch stiletto and retail for $995 on Net-a-porter.com.

Cardi B in Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with Offset at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another best-dressed star was Taylor Swift. The 29-year-old mastered spring style in a purple ruffled minidress from Raisa & Vanessa. She teamed the pastel frock with soaring silver Casadei sandals on the brand’s signature pin-thin blade heel.

Taylor Swift in a Raisa & Vanessa minidress with silver sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Sophie Turner hopped on the jumpsuit trend, looking chic in a floral Louis Vuitton number with long sleeves and slim pant legs. The 23-year-old actress completed her look with sleek black pointy-toed pumps.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, was joined by brothers Nick and Kevin on the red carpet. The brothers proved that menswear need not be boring, coordinating their outfits in plaid suits with smoking slippers. Joe and Nick both opted for striped T-shirts underneath their suits, while Kevin went shirtless for a more daring look.

The Jonas Brothers at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, dazzled in a silver dress, stepping out in a plunging long-sleeved gown with an edgy thigh-high slit. The “Quantico” actress completed her look with trendy see-through sandals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

