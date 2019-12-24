Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Big-Toe Shoe Trend Was Huge in 2019, Thanks to Stars Like Bella Hadid & Katie Holmes

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Bella Hadid
Katie Holmes: Christian Louboutin
Rihanna: Amina Muaddi
Gabrielle Union: Alexander Wang
Eva Longoria: Casadei
View Gallery 9 Images

So-called “ugly” shoe styles — such as dad sneakers and sporty sandals — have enjoyed popularity among the fashion set over the past couple of years. Over the summer, another divisive silhouette emerged as a major trend: the big-toe sandal.

Also known as the toe-ring or toe-loop sandal, the style creates separation between the big toe and the other piggies. Apart from that distinction, the silhouette runs the gamut, with both ultracasual and glamorous variations.

For instance, Bella Hadid attended the Dior men’s show in Miami this December wearing square-toe, big-toe sandals from Neous. The supermodel teamed her ’90s-inspired shoes ($560 from Net-a-Porter.com) with a floral set from the Dior Men collection.

Related

Mariah Carey Reboots 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in Amina Muaddi's Bejeweled Pumps

Amina Muaddi Launches a Caribbean-Inspired Capsule With Harrods

Katie Holmes' Bundled-Up Birthday Look Includes a Fuzzy Coat + White Sneakers

Bella Hadid, neous sandals, celebrity style, pedicure, toes, square toe, dior men outfit, Celebrities at Swan Restaurant during Art Basel, Miami, Florida, USA - 03 Dec 2019
Bella Hadid wears a Dior Men floral look with Neous big-toe sandals in Miami, Dec. 3.
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid, dior men outfit, neous sandals, pedicure, toes, black shoes, miami, florida, december 2019
A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s Neous sandals.
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes has also put a ’90s twist on the big-toe sandal. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was spotted out and about in New York this August and September wearing a toe-flaunting Christian Louboutin take on the mom mule. Net-a-Porter has her distinct shoes in stock for just under $700.

Katie Holmes, christian louboutin mules, big-toe-sandals, celebrity style, midi skirt, sweater, handbag, grabs a cab in New York CityPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5115746 140919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wears a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules in New York on Sept. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News
Katie Holmes, christian louboutin, mules, big-toe sandals, celebrity style, nyc, pedicure
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Christian Louboutin shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union put a more dressed-up take on the big-toe trend in PVC-strapped, crystal-accented Alexander Wang Kaia sandals at an August “America’s Got Talent” taping in Los Angeles. The Alexander Wang heels are available at Nordstrom.com for $850.

Gabrielle Union, RXCH gown, Dwyane wade photo on her dress, Alexander wang sandals, clear shoes, square toe shoes, celebrity style, red carpet, 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019Wearing THE R X Ch, Custom
Gabrielle Union wears an RXCH dress with Alexander Wang sandals on the red carpet at an “America’s Got Talent” taping in Los Angeles in August 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union, pedicure, logo detail, feet, shoe style, RXCH gown, Dwyane wade photo on her dress, Alexander wang sandals, clear shoes, square toe shoes, celebrity style, red carpet, 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019Wearing THE R X Ch, Custom
A close-up look at Gabrielle Union’s Alexander Wang sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While big-toe shoes really took off among the celebrity set this summer, Rihanna was an unsurprising early adopter of the trend. The singer wore toe-ring sandals from FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year — and her new collaborator — Amina Muaddi. Called the Naima, the strappy shoes feature Muaddi’s signature martini glass-inspired heel, with a square toe. The shoes are available to pre-order at Bergdorfgoodman.com, selling for $695.

Rihanna, celebrity style, amina muaddi sandals, green cardigan, bra, cleavage, sunglasses,
Rihanna wears Amina Muaddi Naima sandals to go clubbing on April 27 in Barbados.
CREDIT: Splash News
Rihanna, celebrity style, amina muaddi sandals, green cardigan, bra, cleavage, sunglasses,
A close-up look at Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more stars wearing the big-toe shoe trend.

Want more?

The Top 10 Trends of 2019: From Animal Prints to ‘Ugly’ Shoes

How to Wear Ankle-Strap Heels Over Pants: 2019’s Hottest New Styling Hack

The Shoe Trends That Defined the ’90s

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad