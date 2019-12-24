The Big-Toe Shoe Trend Was Huge in 2019, Thanks to Stars Like Bella Hadid & Katie Holmes

So-called “ugly” shoe styles — such as dad sneakers and sporty sandals — have enjoyed popularity among the fashion set over the past couple of years. Over the summer, another divisive silhouette emerged as a major trend: the big-toe sandal.

Also known as the toe-ring or toe-loop sandal, the style creates separation between the big toe and the other piggies. Apart from that distinction, the silhouette runs the gamut, with both ultracasual and glamorous variations.

For instance, Bella Hadid attended the Dior men’s show in Miami this December wearing square-toe, big-toe sandals from Neous. The supermodel teamed her ’90s-inspired shoes ($560 from Net-a-Porter.com) with a floral set from the Dior Men collection.

Bella Hadid wears a Dior Men floral look with Neous big-toe sandals in Miami, Dec. 3. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s Neous sandals. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes has also put a ’90s twist on the big-toe sandal. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was spotted out and about in New York this August and September wearing a toe-flaunting Christian Louboutin take on the mom mule. Net-a-Porter has her distinct shoes in stock for just under $700.

Katie Holmes wears a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules in New York on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union put a more dressed-up take on the big-toe trend in PVC-strapped, crystal-accented Alexander Wang Kaia sandals at an August “America’s Got Talent” taping in Los Angeles. The Alexander Wang heels are available at Nordstrom.com for $850.

Gabrielle Union wears an RXCH dress with Alexander Wang sandals on the red carpet at an “America’s Got Talent” taping in Los Angeles in August 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gabrielle Union’s Alexander Wang sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While big-toe shoes really took off among the celebrity set this summer, Rihanna was an unsurprising early adopter of the trend. The singer wore toe-ring sandals from FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year — and her new collaborator — Amina Muaddi. Called the Naima, the strappy shoes feature Muaddi’s signature martini glass-inspired heel, with a square toe. The shoes are available to pre-order at Bergdorfgoodman.com, selling for $695.

Rihanna wears Amina Muaddi Naima sandals to go clubbing on April 27 in Barbados. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

