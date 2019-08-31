4 Celebrities Who Are Into the Big-Toe Sandal Trend

Big-toe shoes are one of summer’s favorite styles embraced by celebs and influencers alike. Katie Holmes was snapped modeling a pair of chic nude leather Louboutin mules featuring the classic silhouette yesterday, which got us thinking about other famous faces that have shown their taste for the trend recently.

Eva Longoria was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing flat gold metallic sandals featuring a big-toe loop design and chain detailing.

Eva Longoria chatting on the phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Aug 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Desperate Housewives” alum styled them with a monochromatic look consisting of an olive green tank and matching trousers.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s gold metallic toe-loop sandals with chain detailing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier this summer, Jessica Alba was photographed sporting a gladiator-inspired version in black leather with a wooden heel. The actress-turned-entrepreneur paired the style with a black and white polka dot print off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

Jessica Alba wearing a polka dot maxi dress with strappy black toe loop sandals on July 15. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s strappy black sandals featuring a big-toe loop design and wooden heels. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Julianne Hough wore strappy bronze metallic sandals that highlighted her big toe with an athleisure ensemble. The dancer donned a mauve bra top, matching leggings with holes and a long gray sweater.

Julianne Hough wearing a long gray sweater over a mauve bra top and matching leggings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Julianne Hough wearing strappy metallic big-toe sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

