4 Celebrities Who Are Into the Big-Toe Sandal Trend

Big-toe shoes are one of summer’s favorite styles embraced by celebs and influencers alike. Katie Holmes was snapped modeling a pair of chic nude leather Louboutin mules featuring the classic silhouette yesterday, which got us thinking about other famous faces that have shown their taste for the trend recently.
Eva Longoria was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing flat gold metallic sandals featuring a big-toe loop design and chain detailing.
The “Desperate Housewives” alum styled them with a monochromatic look consisting of an olive green tank and matching trousers.
Earlier this summer, Jessica Alba was photographed sporting a gladiator-inspired version in black leather with a wooden heel. The actress-turned-entrepreneur paired the style with a black and white polka dot print off-the-shoulder maxi dress.
Meanwhile, Julianne Hough wore strappy bronze metallic sandals that highlighted her big toe with an athleisure ensemble. The dancer donned a mauve bra top, matching leggings with holes and a long gray sweater.
